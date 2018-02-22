The Latest: US embassy staff safe after Montenegro attack

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — The Latest on the attack on the U.S. embassy in Montenegro (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

The U.S. embassy in Montenegro's capital Podgorica has confirmed that no one was injured when an assailant threw an explosive device into the compound.

The embassy said Thursday on its Facebook and Twitter accounts that "all Mission personnel are safe and accounted for following the incident early this morning."

Police say the man hurled an apparent bomb into the embassy yard before killing himself with another one around midnight (2300GMT) Wednesday. Police say they are working to identify the man.

___

10:25 a.m.

Police in Montenegro say they are "working intensely" to identify an assailant who threw an explosive device into the U.S. embassy compound in the capital, Podgorica, before killing himself.

Police said in a statement that the man threw a bomb into the embassy yard and then committed suicide by activating another one around midnight Wednesday.

The blast created a crater but caused no other material damage to the embassy property, the statement said.

Police sealed off the area around the embassy after the explosion.

Officers came to the scene after receiving reports about an explosion and found a lifeless male body in the area of the Moraca river that runs through Podgorica, the statement said.

The U.S. State Department has said embassy officials are working with police to identify the assailant and internally to confirm all staff are safe.

___

Associated Press writers Dusan Stojanovic and Jovana Gec in Belgrade, Serbia, and Josh Lederman in Washington contributed to this report.