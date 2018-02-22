German leader calls on Iran, Russia to end Syria violence

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is calling for the European Union to step up pressure on Russia and Iran to end the violence in Syria.

Hundreds have been killed amid increased bombardments in recent days and Merkel told Parliament on Thursday: "The regime is not fighting against terrorists, but against its own people, killing children, destroying hospitals, and this is a massacre to be condemned."

Besides President Bashar Assad, himself, Merkel says "Iran and Russia have a particular responsibility," as they are both supporting the government forces.

She says Germany's foreign minister plans to talk directly with his Russian counterpart and called for other EU nations to also do what they can.

Merkel says "we need to do everything in our power to put an end to this massacre."