AP PHOTOS: Highlights of Day 13 at the Pyeongchang Olympics

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — The U.S. women's hockey team ended a 20-year gold medal drought by beating archrival Canada 3-2 in a shootout thriller. American Mikaela Shiffrin added silver to her burgeoning medal collection, coming in 0.97 seconds behind gold medalist Michelle Gisin of Switzerland in the women's Alpine combined. And Andre Myhrer of Sweden won a surprise gold medal in men's slalom, taking advantage of big favorites Marcel Hirscher and Henrik Kristoffersen failing to finish the race.

Here are some highlights of Day 13 from Associated Press photographers.