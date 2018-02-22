2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table
|At Pyeongchang, South Korea
|Through 5 of 10 medal events for Feb. 22
|Through 81 of 86 total medal events
|Nation
|G
|S
|B
|Tot
|Norway
|13
|11
|9
|33
|Germany
|12
|7
|5
|24
|Canada
|9
|6
|7
|22
|United States
|8
|7
|6
|21
|Netherlands
|6
|6
|4
|16
|France
|5
|4
|5
|14
|Austria
|5
|2
|5
|12
|OA Russia
|0
|4
|8
|12
|Switzerland
|3
|6
|2
|11
|Japan
|3
|5
|3
|11
|Sweden
|5
|4
|0
|9
|South Korea
|4
|3
|2
|9
|Italy
|3
|2
|4
|9
|China
|0
|5
|2
|7
|Czech Republic
|1
|2
|3
|6
|Britain
|1
|0
|3
|4
|Finland
|0
|0
|4
|4
|Slovakia
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Australia
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Belarus
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Poland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|New Zealand
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Spain
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Ukraine
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Slovenia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Kazakhstan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Latvia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Liechtenstein
|0
|0
|1
|1