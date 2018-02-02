  1. Home
  2. Society

Yuan Yuan, a female panda at the Taipei Zoo undergoes artificial insemination

Officials chose to artificially inseminate Yuan Yuan after her partner Tuan Tuan's best efforts failed to get the job done 

By Duncan DeAeth,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/02/22 17:47

Yuan Yuan, a Panda at the Taipei Zoo, undergoes artificial insemination (By Agencies)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The large female panda at the Taipei Zoo, Yuan Yuan, has been artificially inseminated, it has been reported, after her partner Tuan Tuan, failed to mate with her during the height of her fertility cycle.

Despite his best efforts, and being denied the opportunity for almost an entire year, Tuan Tuan was unable to deliver on the spot. The missed opportunity led officials at the zoo to the decision to go ahead and help in the reproduction process.

The two pandas were given to Taiwan as a gesture of goodwill from China in 2008 at the beginning of the first term of the Ma administration. Yuan Yuan has undergone the artificial insemination procedure before, resulting in the birth of the pair’s cub Yuan Zai on July 6, 2013.

According to the report at the Daily Mail, female pandas are generally only in heat for a 24 to 72 hour window every spring. This year, Feb. 20 was decided as the best window of opportunity for Yuan Yuan and Tuan Tuan to do things the old fashioned way.

Tuan Tuan was reportedly very eager, but not very proficient in his efforts, and after several clumsy attempts, zoo keepers decided to call things off to make better use of the remaining hours of this year’s fertility cycle.

The procedure was repeated a second time on the morning of Feb. 21 to increase the chances that Yuan Yuan’s eggs would be successfully fertilized, reports the Daily Mail.

Tuan Tuan gives it his best shot (CNA Image)
Taipei Zoo
Panda
Yuan Yuan
Tuan Tuan
Yuan Zai

RELATED ARTICLES

Photo of the Day: Meerkats mingle for warmth
2018/01/30 17:54
Endangered African penguins enjoy AC room at Taipei Zoo 
2018/01/19 17:12
Eurasian otter found taking cover in a Kinmen elementary school dies Monday at Taipei Zoo  
2018/01/01 21:56
Taipei to launch electric bus route next August
2017/12/29 15:23
Photo of the Day: Taiwan macaques huddle for warmth
2017/12/20 14:05