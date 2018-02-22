  1. Home
  2. World

Want an evening out with Trump Jr? You're probably too late

By  Associated Press
2018/02/22 17:03

The eldest son of U.S. President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. , center, stands in front of Trump Towers after its inauguration in Pune, India, Wedne

NEW DELHI (AP) — Want an evening out with Donald Trump Jr.? Sorry, even if you have an extra $39,000 it's probably too late to buy a "conversation and dinner" with the eldest son of the American president.

Trump Jr. arrived in India earlier this week to promote his family's high-end real estate brand.

For days before he landed, full-page newspaper ads promised a Friday night dinner with Trump Jr. to buyers who put down a $39,000 deposit for an apartment in a new Trump project in a New Delhi suburb.

But the ads said the money had to be paid before Thursday. Officials at the Indian company building the new Trump complex did not immediately respond when asked whether late-comers would be allowed for dinner.