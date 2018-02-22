Taipei among the 30 cities with the highest office rent

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taipei’s office rent has been ranked the 22nd most expensive around the world according to new research from real estate website Commercial Café, citing a recent analysis of the world’s priciest office locations conducted by CBRE.

According to the research, Asian cities have dominated the list of most expensive cities to have an office, while business districts of Hong Kong (ranking 1st) and Beijing (2nd) trumped both Midtown Manhattan in New York (3rd) and London’s West End (4th) as the world’s priciest office addresses.

Asian financial center Singapore was ranked relatively low at 19th, making it more affordable than Sydney, Mumbai, Seoul, and Shenzhen.