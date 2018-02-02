Premier Lai visits temple to pray for peace and prosperity for Taiwan in New Year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On Feb. 22, Taiwanese Premier William Lai paid a special visit to the Qing’An Temple (慶安宮) in Keelung to pray for peace on both sides of the Taiwan strait, and for prosperity throughout the country.



Premier William Lai led a delegation of Executive Yuan officials to the Temple in Keelung on Thursday afternoon; to pray for blessings in the coming year respect to the nation’s religious traditions, and pay respects to Taiwan’s religious traditions.



The chief administrator of the Qing’An Temple is also reportedly William Lai’s uncle according to the report at Liberty Times, and the Premier was also happy for the opportunity to visit his family member.



According to the report, William Lai has a keen interest in Taiwan’s temples and there are still many in the Keelung area that he hopes to visit in the future.

However, given the Premier’s busy schedule, this visit on the 7th day of the Lunar New Year to Qing’An Temple was specifically to pray for the safety and prosperity of Taiwan, and for well-being of all peace-makers in Taiwanese society.



Qing'An Temple in Keelung (Wikimedia Commons Image)