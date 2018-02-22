Court considers banning diesel cars in German cities

BERLIN (AP) — A German court is considering whether cities should ban diesel cars to lower air pollution, a move that could have drastic consequences for the country's auto industry.

The Federal Administrative Court in Leipzig is hearing an appeal Thursday by two German states against lower court rulings that suggested driving bans for particularly dirty diesel cars were effective and should be considered.

A decision could be issued later in the day.

The original court cases were brought by environmental groups who say excessive air pollution levels in dozens of German cities are largely caused by diesel cars. They accuse the government of putting automakers' interests before citizens' health.

German automaker Volkswagen was found three years ago to have used in-car software to cheat on U.S. emissions tests, resulting in large fines.