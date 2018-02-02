Taitung farmers celebrate 20 ton shipment of Taiwanese roselle buds to Japan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In southern Taiwan on Feb. 22, the Taitung Area Farmers’ Association loaded up the year’s first shipment of roselle flower buds bound for Japan.

Representatives of the association were on site to see the 20 ton shipment safely off. The roselle buds are headed to a factory in Nagano Prefecture of Japan where they will be processed for various uses, including dried snacks and jams.



The SMILE JAPAN company signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with the Farmers’ Association in 2017, and received a two ton shipment which did very well in test markets.



According to the Liberty Times, the Hualien County Magistrate Huang Jian-ting (黃健庭) spoke very highly of the quality of the products from Taitung, and how the roselle can be used in many different products.

The flower makes an excellent additive to various teas and also makes a tasty dried snack, which is especially popular with female consumers.



According to the report, the outlook for roselle cultivation in Taitung is expected to remain stable, and the Taitung Area Farmer’s Association is planning to contract 100 hectares of farmland in the region dedicated to growing the roselle crop.