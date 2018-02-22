Unprepared and outclassed, North Korea wraps up Olympics

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — North Korea's 22 athletes have wrapped up their competition at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics without a finish higher than 13th. And even that was in a field of only 16.

The sentimental highlight of the North's participation in the games was the joint Korea ice hockey team, which featured players from the North and South together for the first time. Although it is ranked below the Olympic qualifying level, South Korea won a berth in the games because it is the host nation. President Moon Jae-in championed the effort to allow 12 North Korean players to join the team.

They lost all of their matches.

The North's 13th place finishers were pair skaters Ryom Tae Ok and Kim Ju Sik.