2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/22 14:37
At Pyeongchang, South Korea
Through 4 of 10 medal events for Feb. 22
Through 80 of 86 total medal events
Nation G S B Tot
Norway 13 11 9 33
Germany 12 7 5 24
Canada 9 5 7 21
United States 7 7 6 20
Netherlands 6 6 4 16
France 5 4 5 14
Sweden 5 4 0 9
Austria 5 2 5 12
South Korea 4 3 2 9
Switzerland 3 6 2 11
Japan 3 5 3 11
Italy 3 2 4 9
Czech Republic 1 2 3 6
Slovakia 1 2 0 3
Belarus 1 1 0 2
Britain 1 0 3 4
Poland 1 0 1 2
Ukraine 1 0 0 1
China 0 5 2 7
OA Russia 0 4 9 13
Australia 0 2 1 3
Slovenia 0 1 0 1
Finland 0 0 4 4
New Zealand 0 0 2 2
Spain 0 0 2 2
Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1
Latvia 0 0 1 1
Liechtenstein 0 0 1 1