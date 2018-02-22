|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|60
|40
|17
|3
|83
|215
|161
|20-6-1
|20-11-2
|10-5-1
|Boston
|58
|37
|13
|8
|82
|191
|142
|19-7-4
|18-6-4
|12-2-2
|Toronto
|62
|37
|20
|5
|79
|205
|172
|20-8-2
|17-12-3
|10-5-1
|Washington
|60
|34
|19
|7
|75
|187
|180
|20-9-2
|14-10-5
|11-5-3
|Pittsburgh
|61
|35
|22
|4
|74
|195
|180
|23-7-1
|12-15-3
|12-5-0
|Philadelphia
|60
|31
|19
|10
|72
|181
|174
|15-9-6
|16-10-4
|8-4-5
|New Jersey
|60
|31
|21
|8
|70
|181
|183
|16-11-3
|15-10-5
|10-8-1
|Columbus
|60
|30
|25
|5
|65
|159
|170
|17-11-2
|13-14-3
|11-9-3
|Carolina
|60
|27
|23
|10
|64
|162
|180
|15-10-6
|12-13-4
|6-7-5
|N.Y. Islanders
|61
|29
|26
|6
|64
|203
|219
|16-11-4
|13-15-2
|10-8-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|60
|27
|28
|5
|59
|173
|191
|18-11-3
|9-17-2
|7-8-3
|Florida
|57
|26
|25
|6
|58
|166
|186
|13-9-3
|13-16-3
|8-5-1
|Detroit
|59
|24
|26
|9
|57
|157
|177
|12-13-7
|12-13-2
|6-13-2
|Montreal
|59
|22
|29
|8
|52
|151
|188
|14-10-6
|8-19-2
|10-6-2
|Ottawa
|59
|21
|28
|10
|52
|160
|207
|14-11-5
|7-17-5
|6-10-3
|Buffalo
|60
|17
|32
|11
|45
|143
|198
|8-18-4
|9-14-7
|5-6-3
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|60
|40
|16
|4
|84
|209
|163
|23-5-2
|17-11-2
|15-2-1
|Nashville
|59
|36
|14
|9
|81
|185
|154
|20-7-3
|16-7-6
|11-4-2
|Winnipeg
|60
|35
|16
|9
|79
|199
|161
|23-6-2
|12-10-7
|9-6-2
|San Jose
|60
|33
|19
|8
|74
|178
|163
|17-9-3
|16-10-5
|15-4-3
|Anaheim
|62
|31
|20
|11
|73
|171
|170
|16-9-4
|15-11-7
|10-5-6
|Dallas
|60
|34
|22
|4
|72
|179
|159
|21-9-1
|13-13-3
|10-10-0
|St. Louis
|61
|34
|23
|4
|72
|173
|156
|19-13-0
|15-10-4
|9-6-2
|Minnesota
|59
|32
|20
|7
|71
|177
|169
|20-5-6
|12-15-1
|10-9-0
|Los Angeles
|60
|33
|22
|5
|71
|174
|149
|14-9-3
|19-13-2
|8-9-3
|Calgary
|61
|30
|22
|9
|69
|172
|182
|13-14-4
|17-8-5
|8-7-3
|Colorado
|59
|32
|23
|4
|68
|184
|177
|20-8-1
|12-15-3
|7-9-1
|Chicago
|61
|26
|27
|8
|60
|173
|175
|14-14-3
|12-13-5
|6-9-2
|Vancouver
|60
|23
|30
|7
|53
|161
|194
|11-15-4
|12-15-3
|5-10-1
|Edmonton
|59
|24
|31
|4
|52
|164
|194
|12-15-2
|12-16-2
|10-7-0
|Arizona
|59
|17
|32
|10
|44
|143
|197
|9-16-4
|8-16-6
|3-8-5
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Tuesday's Games
Philadelphia 3, Montreal 2, OT
Tampa Bay 4, Washington 2
Columbus 2, New Jersey 1
Toronto 1, Florida 0
Nashville 3, Detroit 2
San Jose 3, St. Louis 2
Los Angeles 4, Winnipeg 3
Boston 3, Edmonton 2
Colorado 5, Vancouver 4, OT
|Wednesday's Games
Chicago 3, Ottawa 2, SO
Anaheim 2, Dallas 0
Calgary at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Washington at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Philadelphia at Ottawa, 2 p.m.
Colorado at Calgary, 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Florida, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.