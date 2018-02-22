Book Trump? Interest groups press case at his properties

WASHINGTON (AP) — Special interests are holding meetings at properties owned by President Donald Trump, putting money in his pockets as they seek to influence his administration.

An Associated Press analysis of the interest groups that visited Trump properties in the first year of his presidency finds several instances that at least create the appearance of "pay for play." And lobbying experts say as long as the president fails to divest from his businesses, special interests will take full advantage.

It's impossible to draw a direct link between where groups seeking to influence the Trump administration hold their events and what they received. Yet never before in American history have such groups had the opportunity to hold an event at a property owned by the president.