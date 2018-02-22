All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 60 40 17 3 83 215 161 20-6-1 20-11-2 10-5-1 Boston 58 37 13 8 82 191 142 19-7-4 18-6-4 12-2-2 Toronto 62 37 20 5 79 205 172 20-8-2 17-12-3 10-5-1 Washington 60 34 19 7 75 187 180 20-9-2 14-10-5 11-5-3 Pittsburgh 61 35 22 4 74 195 180 23-7-1 12-15-3 12-5-0 Philadelphia 60 31 19 10 72 181 174 15-9-6 16-10-4 8-4-5 New Jersey 60 31 21 8 70 181 183 16-11-3 15-10-5 10-8-1 Columbus 60 30 25 5 65 159 170 17-11-2 13-14-3 11-9-3 Carolina 60 27 23 10 64 162 180 15-10-6 12-13-4 6-7-5 N.Y. Islanders 61 29 26 6 64 203 219 16-11-4 13-15-2 10-8-1 N.Y. Rangers 60 27 28 5 59 173 191 18-11-3 9-17-2 7-8-3 Florida 57 26 25 6 58 166 186 13-9-3 13-16-3 8-5-1 Detroit 59 24 26 9 57 157 177 12-13-7 12-13-2 6-13-2 Montreal 59 22 29 8 52 151 188 14-10-6 8-19-2 10-6-2 Ottawa 59 21 28 10 52 160 207 14-11-5 7-17-5 6-10-3 Buffalo 60 17 32 11 45 143 198 8-18-4 9-14-7 5-6-3 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 59 39 16 4 82 202 160 22-5-2 17-11-2 14-2-1 Nashville 59 36 14 9 81 185 154 20-7-3 16-7-6 11-4-2 Winnipeg 60 35 16 9 79 199 161 23-6-2 12-10-7 9-6-2 San Jose 60 33 19 8 74 178 163 17-9-3 16-10-5 15-4-3 Anaheim 62 31 20 11 73 171 170 16-9-4 15-11-7 10-5-6 Dallas 60 34 22 4 72 179 159 21-9-1 13-13-3 10-10-0 St. Louis 61 34 23 4 72 173 156 19-13-0 15-10-4 9-6-2 Minnesota 59 32 20 7 71 177 169 20-5-6 12-15-1 10-9-0 Los Angeles 60 33 22 5 71 174 149 14-9-3 19-13-2 8-9-3 Calgary 60 30 21 9 69 169 175 13-14-4 17-7-5 8-6-3 Colorado 59 32 23 4 68 184 177 20-8-1 12-15-3 7-9-1 Chicago 61 26 27 8 60 173 175 14-14-3 12-13-5 6-9-2 Vancouver 60 23 30 7 53 161 194 11-15-4 12-15-3 5-10-1 Edmonton 59 24 31 4 52 164 194 12-15-2 12-16-2 10-7-0 Arizona 59 17 32 10 44 143 197 9-16-4 8-16-6 3-8-5

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia 3, Montreal 2, OT

Tampa Bay 4, Washington 2

Columbus 2, New Jersey 1

Toronto 1, Florida 0

Nashville 3, Detroit 2

San Jose 3, St. Louis 2

Los Angeles 4, Winnipeg 3

Boston 3, Edmonton 2

Colorado 5, Vancouver 4, OT

Wednesday's Games

Chicago 3, Ottawa 2, SO

Anaheim 2, Dallas 0

Calgary at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Washington at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.