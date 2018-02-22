Foreign leaders seek fresh ties with US governors, mayors

WASHINGTON (AP) — Foreign leaders are looking to cultivate stronger ties with U.S. governors and mayors, an interest that will be on display at this weekend's meeting of the National Governors Association.

When Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull arrives in Washington to meet with President Donald Trump, he won't be traveling solo.

Turnbull is bringing the most senior Australian political and business delegation ever to visit the United States in a trip aimed at building stronger relationships with America's governors.

The outreach comes as U.S. governors and mayors have engaged more closely with foreign leaders in the age of Trump's "America First" policies on climate change and trade.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's recent trip to the U.S. included stops in Illinois and California to meet with state and local leaders.