All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 60 40 17 3 83 215 161 Boston 58 37 13 8 82 191 142 Toronto 62 37 20 5 79 205 172 Florida 57 26 25 6 58 166 186 Detroit 59 24 26 9 57 157 177 Montreal 59 22 29 8 52 151 188 Ottawa 59 21 28 10 52 160 207 Buffalo 60 17 32 11 45 143 198 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 60 34 19 7 75 187 180 Pittsburgh 61 35 22 4 74 195 180 Philadelphia 60 31 19 10 72 181 174 New Jersey 60 31 21 8 70 181 183 Columbus 60 30 25 5 65 159 170 Carolina 60 27 23 10 64 162 180 N.Y. Islanders 61 29 26 6 64 203 219 N.Y. Rangers 60 27 28 5 59 173 191 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 59 36 14 9 81 185 154 Winnipeg 60 35 16 9 79 199 161 Dallas 59 34 21 4 72 179 157 St. Louis 61 34 23 4 72 173 156 Minnesota 59 32 20 7 71 177 169 Colorado 59 32 23 4 68 184 177 Chicago 61 26 27 8 60 173 175 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 59 39 16 4 82 202 160 San Jose 60 33 19 8 74 178 163 Los Angeles 60 33 22 5 71 174 149 Anaheim 61 30 20 11 71 169 170 Calgary 60 30 21 9 69 169 175 Vancouver 60 23 30 7 53 161 194 Edmonton 59 24 31 4 52 164 194 Arizona 59 17 32 10 44 143 197

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia 3, Montreal 2, OT

Tampa Bay 4, Washington 2

Columbus 2, New Jersey 1

Toronto 1, Florida 0

Nashville 3, Detroit 2

San Jose 3, St. Louis 2

Los Angeles 4, Winnipeg 3

Boston 3, Edmonton 2

Colorado 5, Vancouver 4, OT

Wednesday's Games

Chicago 3, Ottawa 2, SO

Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Washington at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.