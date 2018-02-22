|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|60
|40
|17
|3
|83
|215
|161
|Boston
|58
|37
|13
|8
|82
|191
|142
|Toronto
|62
|37
|20
|5
|79
|205
|172
|Florida
|57
|26
|25
|6
|58
|166
|186
|Detroit
|59
|24
|26
|9
|57
|157
|177
|Montreal
|59
|22
|29
|8
|52
|151
|188
|Ottawa
|59
|21
|28
|10
|52
|160
|207
|Buffalo
|60
|17
|32
|11
|45
|143
|198
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|60
|34
|19
|7
|75
|187
|180
|Pittsburgh
|61
|35
|22
|4
|74
|195
|180
|Philadelphia
|60
|31
|19
|10
|72
|181
|174
|New Jersey
|60
|31
|21
|8
|70
|181
|183
|Columbus
|60
|30
|25
|5
|65
|159
|170
|Carolina
|60
|27
|23
|10
|64
|162
|180
|N.Y. Islanders
|61
|29
|26
|6
|64
|203
|219
|N.Y. Rangers
|60
|27
|28
|5
|59
|173
|191
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Nashville
|59
|36
|14
|9
|81
|185
|154
|Winnipeg
|60
|35
|16
|9
|79
|199
|161
|Dallas
|59
|34
|21
|4
|72
|179
|157
|St. Louis
|61
|34
|23
|4
|72
|173
|156
|Minnesota
|59
|32
|20
|7
|71
|177
|169
|Colorado
|59
|32
|23
|4
|68
|184
|177
|Chicago
|61
|26
|27
|8
|60
|173
|175
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|59
|39
|16
|4
|82
|202
|160
|San Jose
|60
|33
|19
|8
|74
|178
|163
|Los Angeles
|60
|33
|22
|5
|71
|174
|149
|Anaheim
|61
|30
|20
|11
|71
|169
|170
|Calgary
|60
|30
|21
|9
|69
|169
|175
|Vancouver
|60
|23
|30
|7
|53
|161
|194
|Edmonton
|59
|24
|31
|4
|52
|164
|194
|Arizona
|59
|17
|32
|10
|44
|143
|197
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Tuesday's Games
Philadelphia 3, Montreal 2, OT
Tampa Bay 4, Washington 2
Columbus 2, New Jersey 1
Toronto 1, Florida 0
Nashville 3, Detroit 2
San Jose 3, St. Louis 2
Los Angeles 4, Winnipeg 3
Boston 3, Edmonton 2
Colorado 5, Vancouver 4, OT
|Wednesday's Games
Chicago 3, Ottawa 2, SO
Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Washington at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Philadelphia at Ottawa, 2 p.m.
Colorado at Calgary, 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Florida, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.