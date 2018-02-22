Thursday's Olympic Freestyle Skiing Results

|At Pyeongchang, South Korea
|Men's Halfpipe
|(Start position in parentheses)
|Run 1
1. (11) Alex Ferreira, United States, 92.6.
2. (4) Noah Bowman, Canada, 89.4.
3. (8) Beau-James Wells, New Zealand, 87.4.
4. (6) Mike Riddle, Canada, 85.4.
5. (2) Nico Porteous, New Zealand, 82.4.
6. (12) Aaron Blunck, United States, 81.4.
7. (10) Torin Yater-Wallace, United States, 65.2.
8. (5) David Wise, United States, 17.0.
9. (1) Andreas Gohl, Austria, 14.6.
10. (3) Thomas Krief, France, 9.8.
11. (7) Kevin Rolland, France, 6.4.
NR. (9) Byron Wells, New Zealand, DNS.
|Run 2
1. (11) Alex Ferreira, United States, 96.0.
2. (2) Nico Porteous, New Zealand, 94.8.
3. (8) Beau-James Wells, New Zealand, 52.2.
4. (1) Andreas Gohl, Austria, 46.0.
5. (10) Torin Yater-Wallace, United States, 28.8.
6. (6) Mike Riddle, Canada, 26.0.
7. (4) Noah Bowman, Canada, 19.2.
8. (7) Kevin Rolland, France, 6.4.
8. (5) David Wise, United States, 6.4.
10. (12) Aaron Blunck, United States, 5.6.
NR. (3) Thomas Krief, France, DNS.
|Run 3
1. (5) David Wise, United States, 97.2.
2. (11) Alex Ferreira, United States, 96.4.
3. (8) Beau-James Wells, New Zealand, 91.6.
4. (12) Aaron Blunck, United States, 84.8.
5. (1) Andreas Gohl, Austria, 68.8.
6. (2) Nico Porteous, New Zealand, 30.0.
7. (6) Mike Riddle, Canada, 27.4.
8. (10) Torin Yater-Wallace, 12.2.
9. (4) Noah Bowman, Canada, 11.2.
10. (7) Kevin Rolland, France, 5.6.
NR. (3) Thomas Krief, France, DNS.
|Final Ranking
1. David Wise, United States (17.0; 6.4; 97.2), 97.2.
2. Alex Ferreira, United States (92.6; 96.0; 96.4), 96.4.
3. Nico Porteous, New Zealand (82.4; 94.8; 30.0), 94.8.
4. Beau-James Wells, New Zealand (87.4; 52.2; 91.6), 91.6.
5. Noah Bowman, Canada (89.4; 19.2; 11.2), 89.4.
6. Mike Riddle, Canada (85.4; 26.0; 27.4), 85.4.
7. Aaron Blunck, United States (81.4; 5.6; 84.8), 84.8.
8. Andreas Gohl, Austria (14.6; 46.0; 68.8), 68.8.
9. Torin Yater-Wallace, United States (65.2; 28.8; 12.2), 65.2.
10. Thomas Krief, France (9.8; DNS; DNS), 9.8.
11. Kevin Rolland, France (6.4; 6.4; 5.6), 6.4.
|Women's Ski Cross
|Qualifying
1. Marielle Thompson, Canada, 1:13.11.
2. Kelsey Serwa, Canada, 1:13.33.
3. Brittany Phelan, Canada, 1:13.56.
4. Sandra Naeslund, Sweden, 1:13.58.
5. Fanny Smith, Switzerland, 1:13.90.
6. Alizee Baron, France, 1:14.11.
7. Katrin Ofner, Austria, 1:14.30.
8. Andrea Limbacher, Austria, 1:14.71.
9. Sami Kennedy-Sim, Australia, 1:14.97.
10. Sanna Ludi, Switzerland, 1:15.13.
11. India Sherret, Canada, 1:15.48.
12. Marielle Berger Sabbatel, France, 1:15.60.
13. Nikol Kucerova, Czech Republic, 1:15.61.
14. Debora Pixner, Italy, 1:15.72.
15. Anastasiia Chirtcova, OA Russia, 1:15.83.
16. Talina Gantenbein, Switzerland, 1:15.97.
17. Lisa Andersson, Sweden, 1:16.15.
18. Stephanie Joffroy, Chile, 1:16.70.
19. Victoria Zavadovskaya, OA Russia, 1:16.80.
20. Julia Eichinger, Germany, 1:17.56.
21. Reina Umehara, Japan, 1:17.81.
22. Emily Sarsfield, Britain, 1:18.25.
23. Priscilla Annen, Switzerland, 2:30.03.
NR. Lucrezia Fantelli, Italy, DNS.