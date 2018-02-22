  1. Home
2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/22 11:49
At Pyeongchang, South Korea
Through 2 of 10 medal events for Feb. 22
Through 78 of 86 total medal events
Nation G S B Tot
Norway 13 11 9 33
Germany 12 7 5 24
Canada 9 5 7 21
United States 7 6 6 19
Netherlands 6 6 4 16
France 5 4 5 14
Austria 5 2 4 11
Sweden 4 4 0 8
South Korea 4 3 2 9
Japan 3 5 3 11
Italy 3 2 4 9
Switzerland 2 5 1 8
Czech Republic 1 2 3 6
Slovakia 1 2 0 3
Belarus 1 1 0 2
Britain 1 0 3 4
Poland 1 0 1 2
Ukraine 1 0 0 1
China 0 5 2 7
OA Russia 0 4 9 13
Australia 0 2 1 3
Slovenia 0 1 0 1
Finland 0 0 4 4
New Zealand 0 0 2 2
Spain 0 0 2 2
Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1
Latvia 0 0 1 1
Liechtenstein 0 0 1 1