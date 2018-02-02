President Tsai praises US Congress' unwavering support for Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – After meeting with a U.S. delegation led by Senator Jim Inhofe, President Tsai Ing-wen thanked the United States and the members of the delegation for their continued support of Taiwan in matters of defense and international affairs.



President Tsai made the statements on the Feb. 21, and also remarked on the “Taiwan Travel Act” which is fast approaching a vote on the U.S. Senate Floor. She thanked the United States “for all they have done for Taiwan,” according to the Liberty Times.



The president praised the strong relationship between the U.S. and Taiwan, and also stated that Taiwan would continue to pursue diplomatic and economic relationships that would help to foster peace and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific region.



After the visit from Senator Inhofe, who is a member of the U.S. Senate Armed Forces Committee, President Tsai emphasized that U.S. Congress has remained one of Taiwan’s greatest allies.



As long as both the U.S. and Taiwan remain committed to safeguarding human rights, democracy, and open markets across the Indo-Pacific, President Tsai asserted that the relationship between the U.S. and Taiwan will not be easily shaken or infringed upon.



In her closing remarks, the President said that Taiwan looks forward to maintaining the robust friendship with the U.S. and hopes to remain a key partner of the U.S. in the future development of the Indo-Pacific region, reports Liberty Times.



The Taiwan Travel Act recently passed the U.S. Senate Foreign Affairs Committee and will likely head to the Senate floor for a vote in the coming weeks. The act will allow officials at all levels of the U.S. government to travel to Taiwan to meet their Taiwanese counterparts, and permit high-level Taiwanese officials to enter the United States and to meet with U.S. officials.