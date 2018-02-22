Taiwan Presidential Office denies rumors of Cabinet reshuffle

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Presidential Office and Executive Yuan spokespersons have both denied rumors of a planned Cabinet reshuffle involving three ministers, including labor and education ministers, and vice minister of national defense.

Upmedia reported on Wednesday that Premier William Lai (賴清德) paid a visit to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) during the Lunar New Year holiday to discuss a mini-reshuffle plan of his Cabinet, which is reportedly set to be announced before the end of February, or before the start of the next Legislative session on Feb. 27.

The report said three ministers could be removed in the mini-reshuffle, including Minister of Labor Lin Mei-chu (林美珠), Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) and Vice Minister of National Defense Pu Tze-chun (蒲澤春).

People familiar with the matter told Upmedia that Lin and Pan are considering to leave for health and family reasons, respectively, while Pu will be removed from the post over scandal-ridden Ching Fu shipbuilding case. The candidates for the posts have reportedly been selected and will be finalized after asking for their consent.

The new labor minister could be succeeded by the incumbent Deputy Minister Su Li-chung (蘇麗瓊), a former Kaohsiung City Government deputy secretary-general, according to the report. Fun Sun-lu (范巽綠), commissioner of Kaohsiung Education Bureau, is seen as rising prospect to replace Pan. General Shen Yi-ming (沈一鳴) could succeed Pu as the new vice minister of national defense.

Minister of the Interior Yeh Jiunn-rong (葉俊榮) and Transportation Minister Ho Chen (賀陳旦), who have previously, and repeatedly, been mentioned by media reports as likely to be removed, will however remain in the Cabinet.

Presidential Office spokesperson Alex Huang (黃重諺) denied the rumors. Executive Yuan spokesperson Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) also dismissed the report, saying that he has not received any information pertaining to the mini-reshuffle.