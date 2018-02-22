  1. Home
Thursday's Olympic Curling Sums

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/22 10:53
MEN
Game 46
Switzerland 0 1 0 0 2 1 0 0 5 —9
Britain 2 0 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 —5
Switzerland

Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 274, Team Percentage: 88.

Benoit Schwarz, Shots: 19, Points: 61, Percentage: 80.

Peter de Cruz, Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.

Valentin Tanner, Shots: 19, Points: 68, Percentage: 89.

Claudio Paetz, Shots: 20, Points: 76, Percentage: 95.

Britain

Team Shots: 77, Team Points: 266, Team Percentage: 86.

Kyle Smith, Shots: 17, Points: 56, Percentage: 82.

Kyle Waddell, Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.

Thomas Muirhead, Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.

Cameron Smith, Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.

