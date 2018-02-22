Thursday's Olympic Curling Sums

|MEN
|Game 46
|Switzerland
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|5
|—9
|Britain
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—5
|Switzerland
Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 274, Team Percentage: 88.
Benoit Schwarz, Shots: 19, Points: 61, Percentage: 80.
Peter de Cruz, Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.
Valentin Tanner, Shots: 19, Points: 68, Percentage: 89.
Claudio Paetz, Shots: 20, Points: 76, Percentage: 95.
|Britain
Team Shots: 77, Team Points: 266, Team Percentage: 86.
Kyle Smith, Shots: 17, Points: 56, Percentage: 82.
Kyle Waddell, Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.
Thomas Muirhead, Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.
Cameron Smith, Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.
