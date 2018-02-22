6 teens in Australian hospital after drug overdose at school

GOLD COAST, Australia (AP) — Six boys remain in an Australian hospital after suffering drug overdoses at a private school.

Police said on Thursday some of the students, aged 14 and 15, were critically ill, but the Gold Coast University Hospital declined to say how many.

Seven boys were taken from St. Stephen's College near Gold Coast city early Wednesday afternoon after staff noticed they were drug-affected and deteriorating.

One boy was discharged overnight, the hospital said in a statement.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Aubort says the boys had consumed a powered drug, but he gave few other details about its identity. He declined to say whether the drug might have been bought on the dark web.