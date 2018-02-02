2017 Corruption Perceptions Index: Taiwan ties for 29th least corrupt nation in the world

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Transparency International organization released their annual “Corruptions Perceptions Index report for the year 2017 on Feb. 21. The report gives a snapshot of perceived corruption throughout the globe, by assigning a score out of 100 to each country.

According to the ranking for 2017, Taiwan is tied for the 29th least corrupt country with Portugal, and Qatar. The three countries were each given a score of 63 out of 100.

This is the highest score Taiwan has received in the last five years, two more than the 2016 score of 61, and one higher than the previous high score of 62 in 2015.

The higher the score, the less corrupt a national government is assumed to be. The best performing country on the 2017 report was New Zealand, which received a score of 89, followed closely by Denmark with a score of 88.

In comparison to neighboring countries, Japan, with a rank of 20 and a score of 73, is the only Asian nation ranked less corrupt than Taiwan. South Korea ranked 51st with a corruption score of 54, while China ranks 77th with a score of 41.

The worst performing countries this year were Somalia, with a score of nine, and South Sudan with a score of 12.

According to the report, Western Europe is the least corrupt region, with an average score of 66, while Sub-Saharan Africa, Eastern Europe, and Central Asia evidence the most corruption, with an average score of 34.



The Corruption Perceptions Index for 2017 can be viewed below. More information is available at the Transparency International website.