Taiwan headline news

Taipei, Feb. 22 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Control Yuan member Chen Shih-meng to probe drama parodying ex-President Chen Shui-bian
@China Times: Taiwan shares soar to 20-year high on first trading day of Year of the Dog
@Liberty Times: President says goodwill key to cross-Taiwan Strait ties
@Apple Daily: Woman hit, killed by train after passing out on platform
@Economic Daily News: Taiwan shares show eight wonders as market reopens for Year of the Dog
@Commercial Times: Brisk demand for three types of mobile phone parts expected in March
