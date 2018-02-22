  1. Home
Taiwan headline news

Top headlines across Taiwan on Feb. 22

By Central News Agency
2018/02/22 09:00

(By Central News Agency)

Taipei, Feb. 22 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Control Yuan member Chen Shih-meng to probe drama parodying ex-President Chen Shui-bian

@China Times: Taiwan shares soar to 20-year high on first trading day of Year of the Dog

@Liberty Times: President says goodwill key to cross-Taiwan Strait ties

@Apple Daily: Woman hit, killed by train after passing out on platform

@Economic Daily News: Taiwan shares show eight wonders as market reopens for Year of the Dog

@Commercial Times: Brisk demand for three types of mobile phone parts expected in March
 
headlines

