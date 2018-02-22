Intoxicated Indonesian man survives being struck by train

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- In the second incident involving a train striking a passenger in the same day yesterday (Feb. 21), an Indonesian man suspected of being intoxicated was struck by a locomotive at the Zhongli Railway Station in Taoyuan, sustaining minor injuries and affecting nearly a thousand passengers in the process, reported CNA.

According the the Taiwan Railways Association (TRA), a 31-year-old Indonesian man fell off the platform onto the tracks at 3:32 p.m. as the No. 1204 train from Miaoli to Keelung was headed toward the Zhongli Railway Station in Taoyuan. As he clambered to try and get out of the way, he was struck by the train, causing a laceration on his left forehead, but the injury was not deemed life-threatening.

The incident caused the delay of two trains, affecting a total of 950 passengers, before the trains resumed operations at 3:52 p.m.

Taoyuan City Fire Department officials said that he was suspected of being inebriated at the time of the accident and had apparently had lost his footing and stumbled off the platform onto the tracks. After the accident, he was rushed to Zhongli's Ten-Chan General Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

This was the second case of a passenger being struck by a train at a station in Taiwan yesterday, with the first involving a woman who fainted onto a platform and was fatally struck in the head by an oncoming train at Taipei station.



Paramedic tends to injured Indonesian man. (CNA image)