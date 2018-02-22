Magnitude 5.6 earthquake rattles eastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook northeastern Taiwan's Yilan County at 7:10 a.m. this morning (Feb. 22), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The earthquake was centered 69.6 kilometers south of Hualien County Hall at a depth of 32.8 kilometers, according to CWB data.

An intensity level of 5 was felt in Taitung County, an intensity level of 4 was registered in Hualien County and an intensity level of 3 was recorded in Chiayi County, Nantou County, Kaohsiung City, Yunlin County, Central Changhua County, and Taichung City. Meanwhile, an intensity level of 2 was felt in Yilan County, Central Nantou County, Tainan city, Central Yunlin County, Central Chiayi City, Central Taichung city, and Miaoli County. An intensity level of 1 was felt in the rest of Taiwan proper.

No injuries were reported at the time of publication.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.