Canadiens goalie Price uncertain after taking shot off mask

BROSSARD, Quebec (AP) — Montreal goalie Carey Price missed practice Wednesday as the Canadiens' medical staff checked him out a day after he was struck on the mask by a shot in Philadelphia.

Coach Claude Julien said Price didn't suffer a concussion, but more would be known about his condition after tests are taken.

It is uncertain whether he'll play Thursday night when the New York Rangers visit the Bell Centre. The Canadiens recalled goalie Charlie Lindgren, along with defenseman Noah Juulsen, from the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League.

"It has to do with the puck he got hit in the mask with, but that's all we know now," Julien said about Price, who was struck by a short from Shayne Gostibehere in the second period of a 3-2 overtime loss.

Price appeared shaken up by the shot. He was checked out by a trainer on the ice but stayed in the game. While he allowed his first goal of the night shortly after, he had a solid game in stopping 30 of 33 shots.