Isner hits 30 aces but loses to Gojowczyk at Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — No. 6-seeded John Isner hit 30 aces and swept all 18 of his service games but lost Wednesday to Peter Gojowczyk in the second round of the Delray Beach Open, 7-6 (3), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5).

Isner won only nine points on Gojowczyk's first serve and fell to 1-4 this year.

No. 9 Milos Raonic, the 2017 runner-up, lost to American Steve Johnson 6-2, 6-4. Johnson lost only 12 points on his serve.

American Donald Young, the runner-up in 2015, was eliminated by Evgeny Donskoy 7-6 (6), 6-3.