BC-SOC--English Summaries

Wednesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
|Derby 2, Leeds 2
Derby: Andreas Weimann (45), Kasey Palmer (90).
Leeds: Pierre-Michel Lasogga (34), Ezgjan Alioski (79).
Halftime: 1-1.
|Ipswich 0, Cardiff 1
Cardiff: Kenneth Zohore (65).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Bristol City 1, Fulham 1
Bristol City: Bobby Reid (35).
Fulham: Aleksandar Mitrovic (14).
Halftime: 1-1.
|Wolverhampton 2, Norwich 2
Wolverhampton: Jamal Lewis (13, og.), Alfred N'Diaye (25).
Norwich: Christoph Zimmermann (27), Nelson Oliveira (90).
Halftime: 2-1.
|Rochdale 0, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Halftime: 0-0.