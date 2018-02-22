  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Summaries

By  Associated Press
2018/02/22 06:30
Wednesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

England Championship
Derby 2, Leeds 2

Derby: Andreas Weimann (45), Kasey Palmer (90).

Leeds: Pierre-Michel Lasogga (34), Ezgjan Alioski (79).

Halftime: 1-1.

Ipswich 0, Cardiff 1

Cardiff: Kenneth Zohore (65).

Halftime: 0-0.

Bristol City 1, Fulham 1

Bristol City: Bobby Reid (35).

Fulham: Aleksandar Mitrovic (14).

Halftime: 1-1.

Wolverhampton 2, Norwich 2

Wolverhampton: Jamal Lewis (13, og.), Alfred N'Diaye (25).

Norwich: Christoph Zimmermann (27), Nelson Oliveira (90).

Halftime: 2-1.

England League One
Rochdale 0, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Halftime: 0-0.