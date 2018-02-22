Sevilla thwarted by De Gea in 0-0 draw vs Man United in CL

Manchester United's Paul Pogba fights for the ball with Sevilla's Pablo Sarabia, right, during the Champions League round of sixteen first leg soccer
Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, center, dives for a save during the Champions League round of sixteen first leg soccer match between Sevill
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho sits on the bench before the Champions League round of sixteen first leg soccer match between Sevilla FC and M
Manchester United's Juan Mata, right, attempts a shot at goal during the Champions League round of sixteen first leg soccer match between Sevilla FC a
Manchester United's Paul Pogba fights for the ball with Sevilla's Jesus Navas during the Champions League round of sixteen first leg soccer match betw
Sevilla's Gabriel Mercado, left, vies for the ball with Manchester United's Juan Mata during the Champions League round of sixteen first leg soccer ma
Manchester United's Alexis Sanchez falls down in a clash with Sevilla's Franco Vazquez during the Champions League round of sixteen first leg soccer m
Manchester United's Paul Pogba controls the ball during the Champions League round of sixteen first leg soccer match between Sevilla FC and Manchester
Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku fights for the ball with Sevilla's Clement Lenglet, left, during the Champions League round of sixteen first leg soc
SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — A solid performance by goalkeeper David De Gea helped Manchester United hold Sevilla to a 0-0 draw in their first-leg match in the last 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday.
The hosts played well and had most of the significant scoring chances but could not get past the Spanish goalkeeper.
Among De Gea's saves was a spectacular one-handed reflex stop after a close-range header by Sevilla forward Luis Muriel just before halftime.
In one of United's few chances, forward Romelu Lukaku had a goal disallowed for controlling the ball with his arm before finding the net from inside the area with about 10 minutes left.
The result left the tie open heading into next month's second leg in Manchester, when Sevilla will be trying to make it to the quarterfinals for the first time and United will look to return to the last eight after three seasons.
___
More AP Champions League coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/ChampionsLeague