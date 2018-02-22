Tennis star Bouchard testifies about slip, fall at US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Tennis star Eugenie Bouchard has taken the witness stand at a New York City trial to accuse the United States Tennis Association of negligence that led to her slipping on a locker room floor and hurting her head.

Bouchard testified Wednesday a wet floor caused her to slip and fall inside a locker room at the 2015 U.S. Open.

Her lawsuit contends the USTA should have done more to warn her the area had just been cleaned. The defense says she shouldn't have entered without being accompanied by tournament personnel.

The lawsuit says the fall left Bouchard with a concussion and "serious head injury."

Bouchard says she was forced to withdraw from the U.S. Open and tournaments in China and Japan. She's seeking unspecified damages.

The 23-year-old Canadian player is ranked 116th in the world.