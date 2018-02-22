Venezuela opposition demands fair presidential election

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela's opposition says it will boycott an election challenging socialist President Nicolas Maduro unless the government drops a ban on major candidates and takes other steps to ease fears it's rigged.

Opposition leader Angel Oropeza says the government must create fair conditions for the election, which has drawn international condemnation.

Several major opposition parties have already vowed to boycott the election, but the full coalition on Wednesday held out the possibility of taking part — but only if the government allows measures to ensure its fairness.

Demands include dropping a ban on major opposition candidates and moving the vote to a more conventional date later in the year. It's now set for April 22.

Oropeza says the government continues to press ahead with an illegitimate process.