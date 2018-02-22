South Africa vs. India 2nd Twenty20 scoreboard

CENTURION, South Africa (AP) — Scoreboard on Wednesday after South Africa beat India by six wickets in the second Twenty20 international at SuperSport Park:

India Innings

Shikhar Dhawan c Behardien b Duminy 24

Rohit Sharma lbw b Dala 0

Suresh Raina lbw b Phehlukwayo 31

Virat Kohli c Klaasen b Dala 1

Manish Pandey not out 79

Mahendra Singh Dhoni not out 52

Extras (1w) 1

TOTAL (for four wickets) 188

Overs: 20.

Did not bat: Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur.

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-44, 3-45, 4-90.

Bowling: Chris Morris 4-1-42-0, Junior Dala 4-1-28-2, Dane Paterson 4-0-51-0, JP Duminy 2-0-13-1 (1w), Tabraiz Shamsi 2-0-24-0, Andile Phehlukwayo 2-0-15-1, Jon-Jon Smuts 2-0-15-0.

South Africa Innings (Target: 189)

Reeza Hendricks c Pandya b Thakur 26

Jon-Jon Smuts c Raina b Unadkat 2

JP Duminy not out 64

Heinrich Klaasen c Dhoni b Unadkat 69

David Miller c Thakur b Pandya 5

Farhaan Behardien not out 16

Extras (2lb, 5w) 7

TOTAL (for 4 wickets) 189

Overs: 18.4

Did not bat: Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Dane Paterson, Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Fall of wickets: 1-24, 2-38, 3-131, 4-141.

Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3-0-19-0, Shardul Thakur 4-0-31-1 (1w), Jaydev Unadkat 3.4-0-42-2 (2w), Hardik Pandya 4-0-31-1 (1w), Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-64-0 (1w).

Toss: South Africa.

Result: South Africa won by six wickets.

Series: Three-game series level at 1-1.

Umpires: Bongani Jele, South Africa, and Allahudien Paleker, South Africa.

TV umpire: Adrian Holdstock, South Africa. Match referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.