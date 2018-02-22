Argentina truckers gridlock traffic to protest Macri reforms

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A demonstration by Argentine truckers and other labor unions against government austerity measures is gridlocking traffic in several parts of downtown Buenos Aires.

Tens of thousands of people have joined Wednesday's march.

Argentines continue to lose purchasing power to a high inflation rate and many are frustrated with layoffs, increases in fuel and transportation costs and the slashing of subsidies for utilities.

Conservative President Mauricio Macri came into power in 2015 promising to cut government spending. He says the measures are necessary to attract foreign investment and boost Argentina's economy.

But he has faced labor unrest. His government struggled to contain violent protests in December over a pension overhaul.