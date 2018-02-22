The Latest: Headphone ban upset student accused of threat

WHITTIER, Calif. (AP) — The latest on what authorities say is a thwarted shooting plot by a California student.

10:35 a.m.

An attorney for a California school district says a student who was overheard saying that he was going to bring a gun to campus had a problem with a teacher's rule banning headphones.

Robert Jacobsen, general counsel for the Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District, said Wednesday that the boy didn't like the headphone rule but that school officials don't have any other information about concerns regarding the student.

Jacobsen says a school resource officer overheard the boy mumble to himself Friday that he was going to bring a gun to campus in three weeks.

Jacobsen says the school "felt there was enough there to call law enforcement."

Los Angeles County sheriff's spokeswoman Nicole Nishida tells The Associated Press that deputies found "multiple guns and ammunition" after searching the student's home.

___

7:30 a.m.

Authorities say they've thwarted a student's plot for a mass shooting at a Southern California high school.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says Tuesday that a security guard at El Camino High School in Whittier overhead a "disgruntled student" threaten to open fire on the school on Friday, just two days after 17 people were gunned down at a Florida high school.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Nicole Nishida tells The Associated Press that deputies discovered "multiple guns and ammunition" after searching the student's home.

Officials wouldn't provide additional details and scheduled a news conference for Wednesday morning.