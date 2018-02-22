US lawmakers say it's time to restore staff at Cuba embassy

HAVANA (AP) — U.S. lawmakers on a visit to Cuba are urging the State Department to restore embassy staff pulled from the country last year in response to mysterious ailments among diplomats and their families.

The visit by several Democratic members of the Senate and House of Representatives comes ahead of a March 4 deadline for the State Department to decide whether to send back its personnel.

Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy says Cuban officials have cooperated with U.S. authorities in an investigation into the cause of symptoms that included nausea, dizziness and headaches. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the symptoms resulted from "targeted attacks" and cut embassy staff by 60 percent in September.

Leahy and others in the delegation told reporters Wednesday the cuts hurt ordinary Cubans as well as bilateral relations.