Ex-CEO of Brazil's JBS released from pre-trial detention

SAO PAULO (AP) — The former CEO of the world's largest meatpacker has left Brazilian jail after months of pre-trial detention on insider trading charges.

Judges on Brazil's Supreme Court ruled that the risk that Wesley Batista would re-offend or interfere with the prosecution had faded. They ordered the former JBS CEO to wear an electronic bracelet. Judges also lifted the pre-trial detention for Batista's brother Joesley, former chairman of JBS, though Joesley is being held on other charges.

Wesley Batista left jail early Wednesday.

The Batista brothers have testified that JBS paid bribes to scores of politicians in Brazil's massive corruption investigation.

Tuesday's ruling relates to charges that the brothers used knowledge of their plea bargains in transactions that resulted in huge gains. The brothers deny the transactions were illegal.