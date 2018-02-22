Watchdog group: Countries move too slowly against corruption

BERLIN (AP) — A watchdog group says corruption continues to be a global problem and the majority of counties are moving too slowly in their efforts to address it.

Berlin-based Transparency International released its Corruption Perceptions Index for 2017 on Wednesday. It ranks 180 countries and territories by perceived levels of public sector corruption where zero is highly corrupt and 100 is very clean.

The best performing region was Western Europe with an average score of 66, while the worst performing region was sub-Saharan Africa with an average of 32, followed closely by Eastern Europe and Central Asia with an average of 34. The global average was 43.

New Zealand and Denmark topped the list at 89 and 88, with Somalia at the bottom with a nine, then South Sudan, Syria and Afghanistan.