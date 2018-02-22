Treasury seeks changes in handling trouble banks

The Treasury is recommending a divisive procedure for handling troubled financial institutions be retained with some changes rather than being scrapped as many conservative lawmakers had wanted.

The Treasury Department said Wednesday that the process, known as the orderly liquidation authority, could be altered, but should be kept in place as an emergency tool for use in circumstances where the collapse of a large financial institution could destabilize the entire economy.

Many Republicans in Congress for years have attempted to repeal this section of the Dodd-Frank Act, saying that it encourages big banks to engage in the types of risky behavior that ignited the 2008 financial crisis.