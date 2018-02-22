The Latest: Trump to host students in 'listening session'

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and guns (all times local):

12:20 p.m.

The White House says President Donald Trump will host students from the Florida high school recovering from a mass shooting during a "listening session."

The White House says Trump will "host a conversation on how to improve school safety." Also in attendance will be people from groups representing survivors of the Sandy Hook and Columbine shootings.

Local parents, students and teachers will participate, as will Vice President Mike Pence and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

The administration is seeking to respond to the shooting in Parkland that left 17 dead. The White House says Trump "looks forward to an open discussion on how we can keep our students safe."

___

12:05 p.m.

Geraldo Rivera says he's discussed the idea of raising the minimum age to purchase assault-type weapons with President Donald Trump, and says Trump "took it under advisement."

The Fox News contributor says in an email Wednesday that he spoke with Trump during a dinner at Trump's Florida estate over the weekend. He says Trump "further suggested strongly that he was going to act to strengthen background checks."

Rivera says Trump was "deeply affected" by visiting survivors of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 dead.

The gunman used an AR-15. Rivera says Trump was "shocked and distressed" by the wounds inflicted.

The White House has said the idea of raising the age limit to buy an AR-15 was on the table for discussion.

___

1:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump says more must be done to protect America's children.

Trump is directing the Justice Department to ban devices such as the rapid-fire bump stocks used in last year's Las Vegas massacre.

Trump is hosting parents, teachers and students for a "listening session" at the White House later Wednesday that will include people affected by school shootings in Parkland, Florida, Columbine, Colorado, and Newtown, Connecticut.

Trump is a strong and vocal supporter of gun rights, and he hasn't endorsed more robust changes sought by gun control activists.

But the White House is casting the president as having been swayed by the school shooting in Florida and willing to listen to proposals.