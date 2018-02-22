Iowa congressman failed to disclose internet company

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A congressman from Iowa violated House ethics rules by failing to disclose his ownership of a company that uses one of his federal staffers in a false testimonial for its services.

A business filing reviewed by The Associated Press shows Rep. Rod Blum was one of two initial directors of the Tin Moon Corp. when it was incorporated in 2016 as Blum was in his first term. House rules require members to identify all outside corporate positions they hold, but Blum didn't list his role in his 2016 disclosure.

Tin Moon's website had listed Blum as its CEO, featuring an official photo showing Blum wearing his congressional pin. The company removed the photo and changed Blum's title to "majority shareholder" Tuesday after AP raised questions.

Blum told AP he wasn't involved in the company's operations.