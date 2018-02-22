White House says US could reach 3 percent growth rate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House top economist says the U.S. could achieve annual growth rates of 3 percent through the next decade if President Donald Trump's policies on regulations and infrastructure are enacted.

Kevin Hassett of the Council of Economic Advisers released the annual economic report. It praises the effects of the tax cuts and tax overhaul signed into law by the president.

The report says Trump's "pro-growth policy agenda," including the tax cuts and efforts to cut regulations, "have inspired enormous confidence in the economy and optimism that it will continue thriving."

The report forecasts an overall average annual growth rate of 2.2 percent through 2028. But it adds that with the "full implementation" of the president's agenda, the growth rate could reach 3 percent through the next decade.