South Africa bowls first in 2nd T20 vs. India

CENTURION, South Africa (AP) — South Africa won the toss and will bowl first in the second Twenty20 against India on Wedesday.

India is on the verge of a limited-overs sweep in South Africa, leading the three-game T20 series 1-0 after having won the one-day international series 5-1.

India made one team change at SuperSport Park as it seeks the victory that would seal the T20 series and a seventh win in the last eight games between the teams.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been rested and Shardul Thakur replaced him and will make his T20 international debut.

South Africa retained the same team that lost the first T20 by 28 runs, meaning there's still no AB de Villiers, captain Faf du Plessis or wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock because of injury.

___

Lineups:

South Africa: JP Duminy (captain) JJ Smuts, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Farhaan Behardien, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dane Paterson, Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi.

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal.