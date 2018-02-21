Enough already: Songwriter Diane Warren wants her Oscar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Songwriter Diane Warren is overdue for an Oscar, and she has no reservations about saying she wants to win.

Warren jokes she was the Susan Lucci of songwriters as she has had eight previous Oscar nominations and never won.

But Warren said she's never been more excited for a nomination than she is for "Stand Up for Something," which she wrote for the Thurgood Marshall biopic "Marshall."

The song, nominated for best original song, features singer Andra Day and was co-written with rapper Common.

The Grammy-winning, Hall of Fame songwriter said the song is a timely call to action in a year of turmoil.

The 90th annual Academy Awards will air live on ABC on March 4.