|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|27
|23
|3
|1
|79
|20
|72
|Man United
|27
|17
|5
|5
|51
|19
|56
|Liverpool
|27
|15
|9
|3
|61
|31
|54
|Chelsea
|27
|16
|5
|6
|49
|23
|53
|Tottenham
|27
|15
|7
|5
|52
|24
|52
|Arsenal
|27
|13
|6
|8
|51
|36
|45
|Burnley
|27
|9
|9
|9
|21
|24
|36
|Leicester
|27
|9
|8
|10
|39
|40
|35
|Everton
|27
|9
|7
|11
|32
|46
|34
|Bournemouth
|27
|8
|7
|12
|31
|41
|31
|Watford
|27
|8
|6
|13
|37
|47
|30
|West Ham
|27
|7
|9
|11
|34
|46
|30
|Newcastle
|27
|7
|7
|13
|25
|36
|28
|Brighton
|27
|6
|10
|11
|22
|36
|28
|Crystal Palace
|27
|6
|9
|12
|25
|42
|27
|Swansea
|27
|7
|6
|14
|20
|37
|27
|Huddersfield
|27
|7
|6
|14
|23
|47
|27
|Southampton
|27
|5
|11
|11
|28
|40
|26
|Stoke
|27
|6
|7
|14
|27
|53
|25
|West Brom
|27
|3
|11
|13
|21
|40
|20
|Saturday, Feb. 24
Leicester vs. Stoke 1230 GMT
Bournemouth vs. Newcastle 1500 GMT
Brighton vs. Swansea 1500 GMT
West Brom vs. Huddersfield 1500 GMT
Liverpool vs. West Ham 1500 GMT
Burnley vs. Southampton 1500 GMT
Watford vs. Everton 1730 GMT
|Sunday, Feb. 25
Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham 1200 GMT
Man United vs. Chelsea 1405 GMT
|Thursday, March 1
Arsenal vs. Man City 1945 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wolverhampton
|32
|22
|6
|4
|57
|24
|72
|Cardiff
|32
|18
|7
|7
|48
|27
|61
|Aston Villa
|33
|17
|9
|7
|49
|30
|60
|Derby
|32
|16
|10
|6
|48
|26
|58
|Fulham
|32
|15
|10
|7
|54
|36
|55
|Bristol City
|32
|14
|11
|7
|47
|38
|53
|Sheffield United
|32
|16
|4
|12
|46
|38
|52
|Middlesbrough
|33
|15
|6
|12
|43
|31
|51
|Preston
|33
|12
|15
|6
|40
|32
|51
|Brentford
|33
|13
|11
|9
|50
|40
|50
|Millwall
|33
|11
|12
|10
|39
|35
|45
|Leeds
|32
|13
|6
|13
|44
|41
|45
|Ipswich
|32
|13
|6
|13
|44
|42
|45
|Norwich
|32
|12
|9
|11
|32
|35
|45
|QPR
|33
|10
|9
|14
|36
|46
|39
|Sheffield Wednesday
|33
|8
|13
|12
|35
|40
|37
|Nottingham Forest
|33
|11
|4
|18
|36
|51
|37
|Reading
|32
|8
|9
|15
|35
|42
|33
|Bolton
|33
|8
|9
|16
|29
|51
|33
|Birmingham
|33
|8
|6
|19
|22
|49
|30
|Hull
|32
|6
|11
|15
|43
|50
|29
|Burton Albion
|33
|7
|8
|18
|26
|59
|29
|Barnsley
|32
|6
|10
|16
|31
|47
|28
|Sunderland
|33
|5
|11
|17
|34
|58
|26
|Tuesday, Feb. 20
Barnsley 1, Burton Albion 2
Nottingham Forest 1, Reading 1
Middlesbrough 3, Hull 1
Millwall 2, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Aston Villa 1, Preston 1
Brentford 5, Birmingham 0
Sheffield United 2, QPR 1
Bolton 1, Sunderland 0
|Wednesday, Feb. 21
Derby vs. Leeds 1945 GMT
Ipswich vs. Cardiff 1945 GMT
Bristol City vs. Fulham 1945 GMT
Wolverhampton vs. Norwich 1945 GMT
|Friday, Feb. 23
Hull vs. Sheffield United 1945 GMT
|Saturday, Feb. 24
Preston vs. Ipswich 1500 GMT
Reading vs. Derby 1500 GMT
Sunderland vs. Middlesbrough 1500 GMT
Leeds vs. Brentford 1500 GMT
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Aston Villa 1500 GMT
Birmingham vs. Barnsley 1500 GMT
QPR vs. Nottingham Forest 1500 GMT
Burton Albion vs. Millwall 1500 GMT
Norwich vs. Bolton 1500 GMT
Fulham vs. Wolverhampton 1730 GMT
|Sunday, Feb. 25
Cardiff vs. Bristol City 1200 GMT
|Tuesday, Feb. 27
Hull vs. Barnsley 1945 GMT
Reading vs. Sheffield United 2000 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Blackburn
|33
|19
|9
|5
|60
|32
|66
|Shrewsbury
|33
|19
|8
|6
|43
|26
|65
|Wigan
|30
|19
|6
|5
|56
|18
|63
|Rotherham
|33
|18
|5
|10
|56
|38
|59
|Scunthorpe
|34
|15
|11
|8
|50
|38
|56
|Charlton
|32
|14
|9
|9
|43
|39
|51
|Plymouth
|34
|14
|8
|12
|42
|42
|50
|Bradford
|33
|15
|5
|13
|48
|50
|50
|Portsmouth
|34
|15
|4
|15
|42
|42
|49
|Peterborough
|32
|12
|10
|10
|50
|42
|46
|Gillingham
|34
|11
|13
|10
|38
|37
|46
|Bristol Rovers
|33
|14
|3
|16
|48
|51
|45
|Southend
|33
|12
|8
|13
|42
|51
|44
|Doncaster
|34
|10
|12
|12
|42
|42
|42
|Oxford United
|33
|11
|8
|14
|49
|51
|41
|Walsall
|32
|10
|11
|11
|42
|45
|41
|Blackpool
|33
|9
|12
|12
|40
|44
|39
|AFC Wimbledon
|33
|10
|7
|16
|33
|42
|37
|Northampton
|34
|10
|7
|17
|34
|56
|37
|Fleetwood Town
|33
|10
|6
|17
|44
|55
|36
|Oldham
|33
|9
|9
|15
|46
|58
|36
|Milton Keynes Dons
|32
|7
|9
|16
|31
|46
|30
|Bury
|33
|6
|8
|19
|26
|49
|26
|Rochdale
|28
|5
|10
|13
|29
|40
|25
|Tuesday, Feb. 20
Shrewsbury 1, Gillingham 1
Fleetwood Town 1, Portsmouth 2
|Wednesday, Feb. 21
Rochdale vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1945 GMT
|Saturday, Feb. 24
Wigan vs. Rochdale 1500 GMT
Fleetwood Town vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1500 GMT
Plymouth vs. Bradford 1500 GMT
Northampton vs. Oxford United 1500 GMT
Oldham vs. Southend 1500 GMT
Bury vs. Gillingham 1500 GMT
Portsmouth vs. Blackpool 1500 GMT
Bristol Rovers vs. Scunthorpe 1500 GMT
Rotherham vs. Doncaster 1500 GMT
Peterborough vs. AFC Wimbledon 1500 GMT
Walsall vs. Blackburn 1500 GMT
Charlton vs. Shrewsbury 1500 GMT
|Tuesday, Feb. 27
AFC Wimbledon vs. Blackburn 1945 GMT
Bristol Rovers vs. Wigan 1945 GMT
Peterborough vs. Walsall 1945 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Luton Town
|33
|20
|7
|6
|72
|32
|67
|Wycombe
|33
|18
|8
|7
|65
|46
|62
|Accrington Stanley
|33
|19
|5
|9
|57
|38
|62
|Mansfield Town
|33
|16
|11
|6
|52
|34
|59
|Notts County
|34
|16
|10
|8
|54
|36
|58
|Swindon
|34
|18
|3
|13
|54
|49
|57
|Exeter
|32
|17
|4
|11
|43
|37
|55
|Lincoln City
|33
|14
|11
|8
|45
|33
|53
|Crawley Town
|34
|15
|6
|13
|41
|41
|51
|Coventry
|32
|15
|5
|12
|36
|27
|50
|Colchester
|34
|13
|11
|10
|45
|40
|50
|Carlisle
|34
|13
|9
|12
|49
|45
|48
|Cambridge United
|34
|13
|9
|12
|35
|44
|48
|Newport County
|33
|12
|11
|10
|41
|43
|47
|Stevenage
|34
|11
|9
|14
|46
|49
|42
|Cheltenham
|34
|10
|9
|15
|46
|50
|39
|Yeovil
|33
|10
|8
|15
|46
|54
|38
|Grimsby Town
|34
|9
|9
|16
|30
|50
|36
|Port Vale
|33
|9
|7
|17
|37
|49
|34
|Forest Green
|33
|9
|6
|18
|37
|56
|33
|Crewe
|34
|10
|3
|21
|37
|56
|33
|Morecambe
|32
|7
|11
|14
|30
|42
|32
|Chesterfield
|33
|7
|6
|20
|33
|60
|27
|Barnet
|34
|6
|8
|20
|32
|52
|26
|Tuesday, Feb. 20
Crewe 1, Exeter 2
Cambridge United 1, Notts County 0
Barnet 1, Carlisle 3
|Saturday, Feb. 24
Notts County vs. Stevenage 1500 GMT
Wycombe vs. Morecambe 1500 GMT
Port Vale vs. Newport County 1500 GMT
Forest Green vs. Crawley Town 1500 GMT
Colchester vs. Barnet 1500 GMT
Mansfield Town vs. Coventry 1500 GMT
Luton Town vs. Cheltenham 1500 GMT
Lincoln City vs. Crewe 1500 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Cambridge United 1500 GMT
Grimsby Town vs. Exeter 1500 GMT
Chesterfield vs. Swindon 1500 GMT
Yeovil vs. Carlisle 1500 GMT
|Tuesday, Feb. 27
Wycombe vs. Coventry 1945 GMT