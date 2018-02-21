UK Supreme Court: Police liable for failings in rapist case

LONDON (AP) — Britain's Supreme Court says police can be held liable for failing to bring serious criminals to justice — a ruling that could open U.K. forces to a wave of lawsuits from victims.

The top court upheld a lower court's decision to award compensation to two victims of serial rapist John Worboys, who is believed to have attacked more than 100 women over many years.

One of the women was attacked in 2003 and the other in 2007, but police did not charge a suspect in either case at the time.

London taxi driver Worboys was eventually arrested and convicted in 2009. Police believe he may have attacked more than 100 women.

The justices said Wednesday that police could be held liable if their investigation of a crime was "seriously defective."