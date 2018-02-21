Mexican network fires producer after actress' allegation

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's largest television network says it has severed ties with independent producer Gustavo Loza after actress Karla Souza said she was raped early in her career by a producer she did not name.

It was one of the first high-profile complaints of sexual misconduct in the Mexican entertainment industry.

The Televisa network said in a statement Wednesday that Loza's projects have been cancelled. He was not an employee of the firm, but produced successful series for the network.

The company wrote that "Televisa will not tolerate conduct like that described today."

In his Twitter account, Loza wrote, "I deny all the accusations against me."

Souza has made both movies and TV series in Mexico, and in the United States she appeared in the series "How to Get Away With Murder."