France makes 5 changes to face Italy in 6 Nations

PARIS (AP) — France has made five changes to face Italy in the Six Nations on Friday, with coach Jacques Brunel's side looking to stem an eight-match winless streak amid disciplinary problems.

Brunel dropped several players who went out drinking into the early hours without his permission following the 32-26 defeat against Scotland on Feb. 11. Among them was winger Teddy Thomas, who has been a rare plus for a struggling France side with three tries in two matches. In light of the suspensions, four of the five changes are in the backs.

Burley center Mathieu Bastareaud returns to win his 43rd test cap and will partner Geoffrey Doumayrou in midfield.

Hugo Bonneval replaces Geoffrey Palis at fullback, while Benjamin Fall and Remy Grosso are selected on the wings.

The fifth change sees Paul Gabrillagues come in at second row for Arthur Iturria — who was among those suspended and according to some French media reports got involved in a scuffle on the streets in Edinburg.

Experienced flyhalf Francois Trinh-Duc and skillful center Gael Fickou are on the bench.

The match will be played at Stade Veldrome in Marseille. France has played there before, notably during the 2007 World Cup on home soil, but is hosting a Six Nations game there for the first time.

France lost its opening game to Ireland 15-13 in Paris after conceding a last-gasp drop goal and wasted a 20-14 halftime lead against the Scots.

Hooker Guilhem Guirado captains the side with the forwards unchanged as Brunel looks for some stability amid a turbulent period for Les Bleus.

FRANCE:

Hugo Bonneval, Benjamin Fall, Mathieu Bastareaud, Geoffrey Doumayrou, Remy Grosso, Lionel Beauxis Maxime Machenaud; Marco Tauleigne, Yacouba Camara, Wenceslas Lauret, Sebastien Vahaamahina, Paul Gabrillagues, Rabah Slimani, Guilhem Guirado, Jefferson Poirot. Replacements: Adrien Pelissie, Dany Priso, Cedate Gomes Sa, Romain Taofifenua, Kelian Galletier, Baptiste Couilloud, Francois Trinh-Duc, Gael Fickou.