Markets Right Now: Retailers, tech lead early stock gains

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening moderately higher on Wall Street, led by gains in retailers and technology companies.

Amazon rose 1.3 percent in the first few minutes of trading, and Adobe Systems also rose 1.3 percent.

Advance Auto Parts jumped 8.5 percent after reporting better earnings than analysts were expecting. Extra Space Storage climbed 5 percent after its results also came in ahead of forecasts.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 10 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,726.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 75 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,037. The Nasdaq composite increased 38 points, or 0.5 percent, to 7,275.

Bond prices didn't move much. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 2.89 percent.